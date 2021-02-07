Authorities locate body of elderly man last seen in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say 78-year-old Manuel Campos, who was last seen on foot from the area of the 200 block of east Corte Rancho Dorada on February 5 was found deceased today.
Officials say they located Manuel at 12:07 p.m. in a desert area north of the Rancho Sahuarita Neighborhood and south of Pima Mine Road. Campos was located by a cyclist who was riding a mountain bike through the desert area just as an officer was pulling into that area on a UTV. The cyclist flagged the officer down and detectives are currently investigating and processing the scene where he was found.
No further details were provided.
