Final steel beam tops off The Refinery building at UA Tech Park at The Bridges

The four-story building will also serve as the University of Arizona’s innovation and commercialization hub, creating a centralized location that bridges resources and accelerates the most promising inventions. The University of Arizona will occupy 50% of the space at The Refinery. Activities housed at The Refinery will include the University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation (UA ARC) and the University’s cyber operations program; the new offices for Tech Launch Arizona; an additional regional outpost of UA Center for Innovation; UA Digital Futures Studio, plus space for students and faculty. The remainder of the Class A office space is available to businesses looking to co-locate with the University of Arizona expertise.