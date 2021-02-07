Final steel beam tops off The Refinery building at UA Tech Park at The Bridges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tech Parks Arizona reports the steel frame and concrete floors coming to completion at The Refinery.
The final beam of The Refinery was placed, topping off the steel framework for the 120,000 square foot structure. The Refinery is the kickoff building to the new UA Tech Park at The Bridges.
The four-story building will also serve as the University of Arizona’s innovation and commercialization hub, creating a centralized location that bridges resources and accelerates the most promising inventions. The University of Arizona will occupy 50% of the space at The Refinery. Activities housed at The Refinery will include the University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation (UA ARC) and the University’s cyber operations program; the new offices for Tech Launch Arizona; an additional regional outpost of UA Center for Innovation; UA Digital Futures Studio, plus space for students and faculty. The remainder of the Class A office space is available to businesses looking to co-locate with the University of Arizona expertise.
The Refinery is set to open on schedule and on time during the fall of 2021.
