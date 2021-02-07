FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm conditions continue throughout next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few impulses will bring minor changes to our forecast in the way of high-level clouds. If you’re looking for rain chances, we could have a shot by next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.
