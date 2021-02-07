FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm conditions continue throughout next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM MST - Updated February 7 at 3:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few impulses will bring minor changes to our forecast in the way of high-level clouds. If you’re looking for rain chances, we could have a shot by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.

