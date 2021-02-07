Man found weeks after being reported missing in Grand Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Grand Canyon National Park Service has reported finding a missing person nearly 50 days after they were last seen in December.
Stephen Coleman, 60, of Portland, Maine was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Coleman was believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon before being reported missing.
The Grand Canyon National Park Service tweeted they located Coleman outside of the Grand Canyon National Park on Feb. 7, 2021.
Officials say he is safe and in good health.
