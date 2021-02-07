Missing person search underway on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is conducting a missing person’s search at Grand Canyon National Park.
Stephen Coleman, 60, of Portland, ME was last seen on Dec. 20, 2020, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Coleman is believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.
Coleman’s whereabouts are unknown and he may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine.
He is described as a 6-feet-tall Black male, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald with brown hair.
Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Stephen Coleman to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009
You can also submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email.
