These venues in Tucson will show Super Bowl LV on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow, which means it’s game on!
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be televised through CBS and, of course, the NFL channel.
It starts at 4:30 pm MST.
We reached out to businesses downtown, and some of the local venues showing the event include Sky Bar and IBT’s Bar & Food, both on 4th Avenue.
And down on University Boulevard, Gentle Bens will also be having a showing.
Some venues are first come first serve, and will not be taking reservations. So plan ahead.
If you know of other venues televising the big game tomorrow, let us know. Send us an email to desk@kold.com, and we’ll make sure to add it to the list.
Happy Super Bowl LV.
