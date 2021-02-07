Tucson Roadrunners open regular season with overtime win

The Roadrunners went on the power-play early in the period, courtesy of a hooking penalty by San Jose defenseman Jaycob Megna. Things got physical later into the period, with several players having to be separated by the officials, landing both teams a roughing penalty. Kevin Roy nearly scored off his own rebound during the 4 on 4, but Barracuda goaltender Alexei Melnichuk got in the way at the last moment. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov made 13 saves in the first period.