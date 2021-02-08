Biden, Harris to virtually tour Arizona vaccination site Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take a virtual tour of one of Arizona’s state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites Monday, Feb. 8.
White House officials said Biden and Harris will virtually tour the State Farm Stadium site in Glendale at 12:30 p.m.
The state opened the site Jan. 11 as a 24/7 operation to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. A second state-run vaccine distribution site has since opened at Phoenix Municipal Stadium and one could be coming to Pima County soon.
During Monday’s tour of State Farm Stadium, the President and Vice President learn more about the state’s distribution efforts and challenges. They will be in the South Court Auditorium of the White House as they do the tour over livestream.
