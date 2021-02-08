Bobcat kills more than a dozen animals at Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The owner of the Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm is sleeping a lot easier today after the bobcat that’s been terrorizing his animals is caught.
The farm took to Facebook to announce their troubles with the predator. According to the post, with the dry year and construction on Ruthrauff Rd., the owners knew they would see an increase in wild animals.
They say the bobcat came down and killed 18 chickens, a lamb, and a peacock.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, Animal Experts, Inc. trapped the predator in a cage and relocated it away from the zoo.
