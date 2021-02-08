Bobcat kills more than a dozen animals at Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm

Bobcat kills more than a dozen animals at Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm
Bobcat captured after killing more than a dozen animals at the Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm. (Source: Tucson Petting Zoo Facebook Page)
By Shelby Trahan | February 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM MST - Updated February 8 at 10:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The owner of the Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm is sleeping a lot easier today after the bobcat that’s been terrorizing his animals is caught.

The farm took to Facebook to announce their troubles with the predator. According to the post, with the dry year and construction on Ruthrauff Rd., the owners knew they would see an increase in wild animals.

We had some excitement on the farm this January, our first predator! It may seem a little odd to be excited about it,...

Posted by Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm on Sunday, February 7, 2021

They say the bobcat came down and killed 18 chickens, a lamb, and a peacock.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Animal Experts, Inc. trapped the predator in a cage and relocated it away from the zoo.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.