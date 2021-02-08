Border Patrol agents arrest 9 in smuggling attempt near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents arrested eight unauthorized migrants and one U.S. citizen for human smuggling near Yuma.
The agents were called by state troopers to help with a traffic stop at a rest area near Interstate 8 on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection. Agents found seven men from Mexico and one from Honduras inside the semi-truck, all of whom were in the country illegally.
The 43-year-old driver, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and booked into the county jail on human smuggling charges and the semi-truck was taken as evidence, the release stated.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.