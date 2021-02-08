Border Patrol agents arrest 9 in smuggling attempt near Yuma

Border Patrol agents arrest 9 in smuggling attempt near Yuma
Border Patrol agents arrested nine people for human smuggling near Yuma, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST - Updated February 8 at 2:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents arrested eight unauthorized migrants and one U.S. citizen for human smuggling near Yuma.

The agents were called by state troopers to help with a traffic stop at a rest area near Interstate 8 on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection. Agents found seven men from Mexico and one from Honduras inside the semi-truck, all of whom were in the country illegally.

The 43-year-old driver, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and booked into the county jail on human smuggling charges and the semi-truck was taken as evidence, the release stated.

Border Patrol agents arrested nine people for human smuggling near Yuma, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Border Patrol agents arrested nine people for human smuggling near Yuma, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.