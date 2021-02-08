Border Patrol agents seizes over $10,000 in narcotics

CALEXICO, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported seizing narcotics thrown over the international boundary fence between Mexico and the United States in two separate events this weekend.
The first incident occurred late Friday evening near the intersection of Dool Avenue and First Street. Agents working in downtown Calexico seized an abandoned package laying on the ground.
The second incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., near the intersection of Heber Avenue and First Street. Agents working in the area seized an abandoned package near the International Boundary Fence.
The agents transported the packages back to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.
The seized package from the first event yielded a positive result for the characteristics of cocaine when tested with a narcotics test kit, according to officials. The total weight of the cocaine discovered was 66 grams with an estimated value of $6,600. The seized package from the second event tested positive as methamphetamine. The total weight of the drugs was approximately 158 grams with an estimated value of $3,900.
El Centro Sector agents turned the drugs over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.