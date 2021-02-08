Legendary baseball reporter Pedro Gomez dies at 58

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly at his Arizona home Sunday, Feb. 7.
Gomez had been with ESPN since 2003 and was considered one of the top baseball reporters in the world.
Overall, ESPN said Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and 20 All-Star games.
Gomez is survived by his wife Sandra, sons Rio and Dante and daughter Sierra. Rio, who prepped at Desert Vista High in Phoenix, was a pitcher for the University of Arizona.
“Pedro was far more than a media personality,” his family told ESPN in a statement. “He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer.”
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.