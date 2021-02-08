FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for February!!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very quiet week expected across southern Arizona! Temperatures stay almost 10 degrees above average through the week. A few impulses will bring minor changes to our forecast in the way of high-level clouds. If you’re looking for rain chances, our next chance looks to be this weekend... stay tuned!
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds moving in with lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% chance for showers. Windy.
