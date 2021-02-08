Hiker dies after fall at popular Phoenix trail

Hiker dies after fall at popular Phoenix trail
A young man in his 20s died after he fell dozens of feet off the Hole in the Rock trail in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department via AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST - Updated February 8 at 1:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man hiking at Hole in the Rock in Phoenix died after he fell about 30 to 40 feet on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

An off-duty police officer was able to help the man until crews with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived, according to a report by AZ Family. The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Hole in the Rock is a popular trail in Papago Park that overlooks Phoenix.

To read the AZ Family story, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.