Hiker dies after fall at popular Phoenix trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man hiking at Hole in the Rock in Phoenix died after he fell about 30 to 40 feet on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
An off-duty police officer was able to help the man until crews with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived, according to a report by AZ Family. The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.
Hole in the Rock is a popular trail in Papago Park that overlooks Phoenix.
