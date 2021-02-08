Multiple people apprehended following a highway pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five people are now in custody after a highway pursuit on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
The chase happened after a state trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off. The pursuit finally came to an end on I-10 south of Sun Lakes after authorities spiked the car, according to a report by AZ Family.
No one was hurt but five people riding in the car were taken into custody. Border Patrol is helping DPS with the investigation.
