Pima Animal Care Center offers discounted adoptions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have been wanting to adopt a new family member, now is the time.
From now until Sunday, Feb. 28, Pima Animal Care Center is offering a special discount to potential adopters.
People who spend at least $30 in the store in PACC’s adoption lobby will have a $0 adoption fee for adult pets. There is an additional $20 licensing fee per adopted dog. Kittens and puppies will still be full price at $50 each. Reservations also won’t count for the sale. They will still be $50.
“The prices in the store can’t be beat,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “Thirty dollars will get you a whole bundle of goodies all for your new friend like a leash, collar, treats, and toys, depending on the pet’s size. You could also just buy a large bag of the pet food that they are currently already eating here at the shop.”
The store in PACC’s lobby is open any time the shelter is open.
Adopters will need an appointment in order to browse the kennels or meet specific pets, due to the pandemic.
CLICK HERE to book your appointment.
PACC’s hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
