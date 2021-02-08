Police respond to reports of armed man in parking lot of Costco in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to reports of an armed, suicidal man in the parking lot of the Costco on Grant Road Sunday, Feb. 7.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 2:30 p.m. and the man had a knife.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries that were self-inflicted.
No one else was injured, according to TPD.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.