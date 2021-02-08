Prescribed burns to be conducted on Fort Huachuca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca will conduct two prescribed fires this week. The first will take place Monday, Feb. 8, in Area Tango 2 behind Ranges 6, 8, 9 and 10. The second controlled fire is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Area Tango 3 behind Range 13.
Garden Canyon Road will be closed during the firing operations on Tuesday until the fire is secured off the main road.
Burning will start between 9:30-10 a.m., with visible smoke in the air until dark. If needed, burning will continue Wednesday, Feb. 10.
