Resolution proposed to remove Rep. Mark Finchem from the Arizona House of Representatives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Representative Athena Salman has proposed a resolution to expel fellow Representative Mark Finchem from his office.
In a tweet on Monday, Feb. 8, Rep. Salman said, “Rep. Mark Finchem has violated his oath of office and is unfit to serve.”
Last month, Loews Hotels backed out on plans to host a fundraiser for Republican Senator Josh Hawley next month. On Saturday, Jan. 16, the company didn’t mention the senator by name, however, it says the company opposes anyone who supported the storming of the Capitol.
On Sunday, Jan. 18, Rep. Finchem, who was also at the Capitol, tweeted Loews has permanently lost his business.
The Arizona House of Democrats posted a live press conference on Twitter this morning, citing Rep. Finchem’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.