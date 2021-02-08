Senate planning to hold board in contempt in election fight

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Republicans who control the state Senate are poised to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt for failing to turn over voting machines and ballots from the November election.
If the contempt resolution passes, which appears likely, the five-member board could be subject to immediate arrest.
GOP Senate President Karen Fann met with two board members on Monday morning, Feb. 8. There was no immediate word if the talks led to a deal.
Republican Sen. Warren Peterson says the Senate still plans to vote when it meets Monday afternoon to find the board in contempt.
