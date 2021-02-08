Southern Arizona animal shelter not taking in dogs for 10 days to stop spread of parvo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An animal shelter in southern Arizona isn’t accepting dogs right now to slow the spread of parvo.
The city of Sierra Vista said the Nancy Brua Animal Care Center paused intake for 10 days after at least one animal tested positive for parvo.
“Parvo is a highly contagious disease mainly affecting puppies and young dogs,” the city said in a news release. “The suspension of dog intakes will enable staff to thoroughly disinfect the dog receiving area to prevent the disease from spreading.”
Dog and cat adoptions, as well as cat intakes, will continue.
For more information, call the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at 520-458-4151.
The center, located at 6766 E. Highway 90, is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
