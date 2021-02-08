UArizona plans for additional in-person classes, reduces testing requirement to once a week

“As far as we can tell, all of (the available vaccines) do quite well at keeping you out of the hospital, which is, again, the biggest thing, right? We all get respiratory infections, we all get colds, it’s not that big of a deal,” he said. “If we can convert it into that – and as far as we can tell, the vaccines are all doing a pretty good job of that – then, really, that’s the most important thing. So, get what you can, get it as soon as you can, get it as soon as it’s your turn in line.