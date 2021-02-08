The Weeknd to make tour stop in Arizona next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Weeknd, who performed in the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night, is coming to Arizona next year.
The Grammy Award winning artist added three new tour stops and that includes Glendale.
The Weeknd will perform at Gila River Arena on March 22, 2022. Tickets will be available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-weeknd-tickets/artist/1697014
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, broke though with his smash hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering “After Hours,” which was released in March 2020.
