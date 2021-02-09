Coatimundi captured and put down by Arizona Game and Fish Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish Department confirm they captured and put down a coatimundi they say was aggressive.
“We captured and put down per policy a coati Friday that had been aggressive with at least three people, causing minor injuries to two. They are predators and can cause serious injury. The coati had no fear of people and clearly had been fed, illegally. The Coronado notified us Thursday of their concerns about its presence in Sabino,” says spokesman Mark Hart.
Hart warns it’s important to never feed wildlife.
The coatimundi was first spotted and reported by hikers Friday at the Sabino Creek Dam and Cactus Picnic area in Sabino Canyon.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.