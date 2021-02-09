Oro Valley officials to decide on Pusch Ridge Golf Course’s future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pusch Ridge Golf Course began deteriorating last February when The Town of Oro Valley stopped maintaining it as they anticipated turning operations over to the Hilton Resort. However, that deal went down the drain last month when the resort was no longer financially stable to take on the deal, leaving residents frustrated.
“They have to look at this as the economic value for Oro Valley. The resort is a major contributor of tax revenue. They lost all their group business during the pandemic. I don’t know if the golf course will make a difference in them attracting business but it’s certainly not helping when people see this condition,” said El Conquistador Resort resident Tony DAngelo.
In 2015, the town imposed a .5% sales tax specifically to maintain and improve golf courses and recreational centers in the community. That generates more than $2.5 million dollars a year. Maintaining this golf course costs $200,000 annually. For DAngelo, things just don’t add up.
“We don’t think little golf course has gotten it’s fair share of that money at all.”
We heard residents concerns and dug deeper for answers. We did notice the golf course lacked some maintenance so we called Oro Valley’s Town Manager, Mary Jacobs. She said the tax revenue is being applied to community centers. As for the golf course’s future? There’s two options.
“Either we continue it as a 9-hole golf course or convert it to nature open space designated for passive recreation in other words walking, biking,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs is expected to present Council the proposal during next Wednesday’s meeting.
“Once a decision is made we’ll get to work right away on the implementation and the first thing we have to do is to ensure we have the dollars for next year’s fiscal year budget.”
Jacobs said the town will also explore increasing security on the property if it becomes a natural park space. If it remains a golf course, we’re told it won’t be fully restored until next Fall.
