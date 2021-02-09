Petition to name Ruthrauff overpass after fallen DPS trooper receives thousands of signatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -An effort is underway to name the Ruthrauff overpass on I-10 after an Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper who died in the line of duty.
Loved ones describe Juan Cruz as a devoted family man and dedicated member of law enforcement.
During his 17 years of service, Cruz was a hero to more than his wife and five children.
“[He won a] Life Saving award,” said Marissa Cruz-Long. “That was an accident where the car was sinking into mud, and he crawled into the mud and held the lady’s head up so she wouldn’t drown in it.”
At 48-years-old, Cruz-Long is now the same age her father was when he died.
“So, it’s really weird being this age right now, being able to see the world the way he was seeing it at that time,” she said. “I’m looking at everything and I’m thinking, ‘There’s no way that my life could end right now.’”
At about 2:30 a.m. on December 9th, 1998, Cruz was working a crash investigation. He was blocking the high-speed lane of I-10 near Ruthrauff when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind.
“A drunk driver came just straight [through], ran over all the flares ... [she] slammed into the back of his vehicle and hit him so hard that it jammed his doors. There was a screw that punctured his gas tank. She just dragged his car, the back part of his car was dragging on the road and it sparked, which started a fire in his gas tank.”
Unable to get out, Cruz perished in the fire.
Decades of traffic and a new construction project have erased the scorched pavement where Cruz took his last breath, however, the damage remains.
“His absence [in our lives] was very, very loud,” said Cruz-Long. “He was always the life of the party; he was the party. He missed the birth of grandchildren, graduations and weddings. It left a mark on all of us. My mother has been ill since the day it happened.”
When construction of the Ruthrauff overpass started, long-time family friend, Jim Sayre, saw an opportunity.
“It just feels like the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s a state overpass where a state employee; while working their state job, was killed. It’s very fitting that this physical structure being constructed here be named in his honor.”
Sayre submitted an official request to the “State Board of Geographic Names”. In the meantime, he is urging everyone to sign a petition.
Cruz-Long says the support means a lot.
“That road is really rough for us, I will tell you,” she said. “In order to get out of Tucson, we have to drive past the [crash] site. Instead of feeling so sick to my stomach when I go down that road, it would be nice to look up and see something beautiful that’s memorializing my dad ... because he really did give himself to our state.”
Bart Graves, a spokesperson for the AZDPS, released the following statement:
“We are aware of the petition going around to name the bridge after fallen trooper Juan Cruz. Juan served the Department and the state of Arizona honorably and we will never forget his sacrifice. We are grateful to his family for continuing to carry Juan’s memory through community involvement and service.
While there are not any bridges named after fallen troopers, there are monuments that have been erected and portions of state highways that have been named after fallen troopers.”
To follow the progress of the ‘Trooper Juan Cruz Memorial Overpass’, click HERE.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) expects the I-10/ Ruthrauff interchange reconstruction project to wrap up by the end of the year.
