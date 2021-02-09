Some Southern Arizona school districts not ready to allow parents of visiting teams despite AIA decision

“The Executive Board today announced that due to improving COVID-19 metrics (decreasing COVID cases, increased hospital bed capacity, etc.), up to two parents or legal guardians may attend their student-athletes’ home and away games as allowed by the school and county guidelines. It is at the discretion of the home school whether or not parent/legal guardian spectators are permitted. AIA schools may begin to utilize this change starting Monday, Feb. 8. Masks must be worn and social distancing requirements maintained.”