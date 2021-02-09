Tucson’s housing market is booming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The onset of the coronavirus pandemic left some people unsure about the future of the housing market in Tucson.
“Downsizing and up sizing were seeing it all,” said Kimberly Clifton, the Designated Broker and Co-Owner of Tierra Antigua Realty. “If you’re living in a state where its on total lockdown they want to move where its a little more affordable with beautiful weather and things that Tucson has to offer.”
The thriving market is a 180 compared to what some experts predicted nearly 11 months ago, a real estate market crash similar to the one in 2008.
“The difference is in 2008 we were dealing with so many foreclosures and short sales,” said Clifton.
To this point, the market has had protection from eviction moratoriums and stimulus deals, but could the crash come when protection ends and backed payment are due?
“That may come in our future but that’s not where were at right now,” said Clifton.
Clifton is not worried, she says in 2008 people were buying homes on margin, as investments. She says today in Tucson, people are buying homes because they can work remotely from anywhere, they want to move here and that demand is evident.
“It’s a sellers market because there’s very low inventory,” said Clifton.
But, the pandemic has made it harder to combat that issue.
“It’s difficult when the city and county are shutdown to get permits so its taking a while for new construction to occur,” said Clifton.
Clifton says there is a backlog of building permits. She says there is simply more people who want to move here than homes available making for a competitive market.
“There are competing offers on many properties,” said Clifton.
As the market surges on, the industry itself had to figure out to how to keep up with demand while making sure home buyers and owners stay safe and healthy.
“Technology is an amazing thing,” said Clifton. “We have done zoom open houses virtual open houses where its live where people can get a tour of the property in real time.”
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.