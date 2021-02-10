El Tour de Tucson postponed to late fall due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual El Tour de Tucson has been pushed back once again. The state’s longest-running bike race is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, seven months after its previous date.
The race was first postponed from November 2020 to Saturday, April 10, 2021, because of the pandemic, according to a news release from the tour’s executive director.
Race officials planned to implement their own COVID-19 mitigation measures that would reduce the number of riders allowed in this year’s race but, local organizations suggested the race be rescheduled, prompting Wednesday’s decision.
All registered participants will have their race fees deferred to the new date, the release stated.
