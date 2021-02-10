ROAD WORK: Expect changes on Sunrise Drive during improvement project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Motorists should expect changes to the intersection of Skyline Drive and Sunrise Drive starting Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Crews will start paving operations as part of the intersection improvement project that’s scheduled through Friday, Feb. 26, according to the Pima County Department of Transportation.
Travelers should expect the following from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Feb. 15 to Feb. 26:
- Skyline West Bound - NO LEFT TURN AT SUNRISE STARTING FEB.15
- Sunrise East Bound - NO LEFT TURN AT SKYLINE STARTING FEB.15 THRU FEB.26
- Sunrise West Bound - NO RIGHT TURN AT SKYLINE STARTING FEB.15 THRU FEB.26
The improvement project will reconfigure the intersection to increase the visibility of drivers turning right onto Sunrise Drive and cyclists riding west on the same road.
Drivers are asked to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
