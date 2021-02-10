Man in custody after Amber Alert in Peoria; Baby safe, mom dead

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say they’ve caught the man who allegedly kidnapped his baby boy from a woman in Peoria.
Officers spotted Eric Maes of Sun City in Phoenix near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Authorities had been searching for him since Tuesday evening.
Maes, the baby’s non-custodial father, is facing a manslaughter charge related to the death of the baby’s mother.
According to police, Maes allegedly took the child and a vehicle while 30-year-old Brittany Walker-Martie of Phoenix, was loading her 10-month-old son Abel Maes into the vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Witnesses called 911 to report a woman on top of a car that was being driven down the road, according to Sgt. Amanda Gaines of the Peoria Police Department.
According to a report in AZ Family, Martie, who was injured when she was thrown from the vehicle, died later during surgery. Police were able to speak with her before her surgery. Read the entire article HERE.
Peoria police activated the Amber Alert just after midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The alert was canceled just before 2:30 a.m. after the baby was found abandoned.
