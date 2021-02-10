Yuma Sector Border Patrol K-9 finds more than 40 pounds of meth

Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine finds more than 40 pounds of concealed meth. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Shelby Trahan | February 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST - Updated February 11 at 8:41 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man from Yuma is now in custody after Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out over 40 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on I-8 on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The unit referred a Chevrolet Cruz to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 11:15 a.m. following a K-9 alert.

According to a news release, the K-9 alerted to the vehicle’s floorboard and a firewall. A search of those areas revealed 40 packages of methamphetamine with an estimated value of more than $73,000.

Agents arrested the driver, seized the methamphetamine and vehicle.

