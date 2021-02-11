Arizona bill seeks to make cocktails-to-go permanent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A bill working its way through the Arizona legislature is shaking up the service industry. If passed, it would allow restaurants to sell cocktails to-go permanently. However, the reaction from businesses is more mixed than a drink.
“I think it’s a really good idea,” said Travis Peters, the executive chef and partner at The Parish. “It was really helpful for us before. I was actually kind of surprised it stopped.”
Peters says his southern fusion establishment saw business sweeten in the bitter pandemic when Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to-go. That came to an abrupt end in November, though, when judge sided with a group of bar owners suing to block the allowance.
“Our contention with it is simply the to-go privilege that restaurants never paid for series 6 liquor licenses have paid well over $100,000 for. A typical restaurant license is $1,500,” said Dave Delos, president of the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association. “We feel they are infringing on the value of our liquor license, which in most cases is the main asset of our business.”
Delos owns six bars in Maricopa County. He hopes the bill doesn’t get far.
“This is coming from a bar owner; essentially you are creating ‘roadies’,” said Delos. “With our wrong-way drivers, with our DUI issues, I just don’t think this is a road we want to go down so to speak.”
Peters says they took extra care when they were able to sell cocktails to-go.
“We knew we needed to create a safe vessel,” he said. “What we ended up doing is getting a Mason jar. We obviously put the drink in there and then [put] the lid [on] and sealed that lid.”
Peters says his customers just want to take the restaurant experience home.
“[The drinks are] really telling that restaurant’s story,” he said. “Or when you are at a bar, it’s really telling you who they are.”
As businesses continue to struggle to stay open, Peters says every little bit of help counts. He says profit margins for alcohol are higher than food and about half their orders are now to-go.
While Peters waits to see what happens with the bill, The Parish is getting creative.
“For Mardi Gras, we are giving you hurricane kits with a recipe on them and you just add your own booze to it,” said Peters. “People that are at home and aren’t comfortable leaving are just as sick of [this pandemic] as anyone else. They still want to have some positive experiences.”
Tuesday night, HB2773 was passed by the House Commerce Committee in a 7-3 vote. It now heads to the House of Representatives for a full vote.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.