Authorities searching for suspects in illegal killing of mule deers in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the illegal killing of several mule deer near Congress, AZ.
In October 2020, AZGFD officers found the remains of several fresh deer, including buck and does, near the intersection of Date Creek Road and OX Ranch Road northwest of Congress.
The animals had been skinned and the meat taken. And there were no open deer hunts at this time. The department also says this was not a single time incident. Evidence suggests the responsible party frequented the area.
Anyone who recreates in the area who could possibly have information is encouraged to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-352-0700. Callers should reference OGT #20-003449 when reporting information on this case.
