Ballet Tucson announces “For the Love of Ballet: Virtual Campaign”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you love ballet, get ready for a new program. Tucson’s only professional ballet company is announcing a new initiative to celebrate the romantic season and get their dancers back on the stage.
For the Love of Ballet will combine an online raffle, silent auction, and a free public digital event on their YouTube channel.
Ballet Tucson hopes to raise $40,000 through these three events by March 1st. This fundraiser will support the organization’s continuing efforts to welcome its professional dancers back to the stage in the fall and to plan its 36th season.
Tucson artist Lawrence Lee has created a beautiful new painting inspired by the dancers of Ballet Tucson entitled, “Waiting in the Wings”. With every raffle ticket purchase, fans gain the chance to win the framed original painting, one of five limited edition signed prints of the piece or a $1,500 gift certificate for Abbott Taylor Jewelers.
Tickets start at just $10 and are available now, until February 14th.
The fundraiser continues with a virtual silent auction, featuring a curated selection of eye-catching items and entertaining experiences that make a perfect gift--whether for a loved one or one’s self. Highlights include a luxury staycation at Westward Look and many other generously donated items from local businesses, including El Conquistador, Tucson Mountain Stables, Dahlia Floral Studio, Barrio Brewing, Locale Neighborhood Italian, Fox Restaurants, La Suprema, Golf N’ Stuff, Casa Video, Di Luna Candles, Tucson Tea Company and more!
Fans are invited to bid here until February 20th.
