BUD’S BLOG: Here’s what it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 reporter Bud Foster received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, becoming one of the hundreds of thousands of eligible Arizonans to get the shot.
Over the next few days, Foster will keep a video diary detailing each day of his experience, focusing on how he’s feeling after the first shot to the days leading up to the second dose and thereafter.
My appointment was not until 1:40 p.m. so it was a long morning. I’ve been waiting on this for quite a while, since the state and county began vaccinations back on December 17, 2020.
I thought, as a news reporter, which was considered an essential service, that we’d be in cue pretty quickly. I was disappointed to find out we’d be in 1C which meant a wait of months.
But fortunately, the county burned through much of the 75+ group, teachers and emergency personnel to open up 70+ on February 4th. That was my age group.
I went to pima.gov on Friday and followed instructions to the website. Within five minutes I had filled out the survey to let them know I was eligible and interested. They said an email for Mychart would show up within a week.
On Saturday, a day later, it did but I waited until Sunday afternoon to sign in. I was presented with a large number of selections for my first dose. I chose Wednesday for no particular reason.
I arrived at the TCC nearly an hour early because I was anxious. Not scared but just the anxiety of getting it over with. My appointment time was 1:40 p.m. so right on time I checked in.
I noticed it was a large group of people filing in and out but it was very orderly.
My first experience was at a table where the fine folks made sure I was double-masked. I was with a KN95 and a cloth mask. If you don’t have a second one, they provide it to you.
I got a real nice TMC employee who filled out my card for my shot of the Moderna vaccine.
There were a lot of people in the room but nothing seemed crowded. Panes of plexiglass separated the workers and those who were getting shots. There was a lot of noise but it didn’t seem to be disconcerting or make it hard to hear.
I was pointed to a table with two EMT workers who I knew had plenty of experience. They asked which arm. I got it in the left arm since I’m right-handed.
There was no pain with the shot. I didn’t feel a thing. But then, I don’t mind getting shots.
It took only seven minutes from beginning to end. I had to wait 15 minutes in a large side room to make sure there were no side effects. There were none so I was free to leave.
I left pretty happy with the entire experience.
Well, here we are on day two. Woke up this morning with no after-effects. No sore arm at the injection site. No fever. No chills. No headache. Everything perfectly normal.
I wasn’t sure when I went to bed last night how I’d feel this morning but am pleasantly surprised.
I don’t think most people have any or much in the line of issues following the vaccination. I’m glad I went through it. Seems the responsible thing to do. But it also opens up the question of where I’m at now. First dose: How safe am I? What are the rules after the first dose. I know most of the specialists and experts I’ve talked to say “keep on doing what you’ve been doing.” Mask up. Well, double mask these days. Wash hands. Social distance.
If you look at the numbers, you’ll see a big drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds in use, and percent positivity. That may be, in part, because we’re fast approaching 200,000 thousand of us who have been immunized. While it’s far short of the vaunted herd immunity that we’ve been told is necessary to end this protracted battle, but it does afford us a bit of herd immunity. I’m trying to track down someone who can talk about this today so stay tuned.
