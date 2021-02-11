City of Tucson says no trash pickup on President’s Day next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Tucson Environmental Services, there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Monday, Feb. 15 because of the President’s Day Holiday.
The city says all collections, both commercial and residential, will be delayed by one day. So trash that is usually picked up on Monday will be instead gathered on Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection will be gathered on Wendesday, and so on.
And as another reminder, the City of Tucson no longer picks up glass from residential and commercial blue bins. Tucson officials recommend residents to try and re-purpose glass bottles and containers.
But if you need to dispose of any glass waste, there are numerous glass drop-off sites across Pima County for residents. You can find a list of purple-bin glass-only drop-off locations [HERE].
The City of Tucson is also holding household hazardous waste events once a month throughout 2021. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 13 at Pima Community College West Campus at 2202 W. Anklam Rd. from 8 a.m. until noon.
