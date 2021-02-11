FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several systems heading our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passes north of Arizona Friday. It lacks moisture, bringing little to no rain. Main impact will be breezy winds Friday afternoon. A stronger system moves in Sunday bringing valley rain and mountain snow Sunday morning through midday. Wind will be strongest Sunday, westerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Much colder Sunday as high temperatures drop to the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clouds move in with lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds pick up through the day.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Windy afternoon.
MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
