FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several systems heading our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passes north of Arizona Friday. It lacks moisture, bringing little to no rain. Main impact will be breezy winds Friday afternoon. A stronger system moves in Sunday bringing valley rain and mountain snow Sunday morning through midday. Wind will be strongest Sunday, westerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Much colder Sunday as high temperatures drop to the low 60s.