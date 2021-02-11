Frontline worker beats COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s a bright day for Shirletta Sanders who gets a second chance at life after being in a coma for a month.
“I’m going home, I’m going home. Tell the world I’m going home,” Sanders sang as she left Cornerstone Hospital.
Sanders is a Tucson radiologist who was hospitalized in December when she fell ill with the virus.
“You try to protect yourself the best you can but I got pneumonia and COVID so it was like the worst case,” Sanders said.
She’s helped thousands of patients through the pandemic and although being on the other side of the coin was terrifying, she said it pushed her to want to help more.
“It encouraged me. It helped me want to get out and walk again because I couldn’t move.”
For Sanders, seeing other frontline workers doing the same thing she does for others was inspiring.
“There was a few I knew from working around in Tucson because I do X-rays so that even helped me more some of the doctors I knew, some of the CNA’s,” Sanders added.
Her mother Shirlette Weathersby said it’s been a heartbreaking two months seeing her daughter extremely ill and not be able to be with her.
“I’ve just been waiting for this moment. I was doing all kinds of things,” said Weathersby. “I don’t have an iPhone and they have tablets in the hospitals so I had to meet with my pastor in the parking lot so I can see my daughter.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, Sanders went back home with her son but before leaving the hospital she sent a special message for those battling COVID-19.
“I could not do anything on my own. Now I can walk, I’m talking and I’m moving my hands. You can make it you just have to have the will,” Sanders said.
