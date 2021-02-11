The Oregon Trail: Many of Arizona’s top football prospects migrating to Pacific Northwest

“I think it’s definitely the culture, and just the mindset that coach Cristobal is bringing,” Buckner said. “Him coming from the SEC, he’s bringing that SEC mentality, how he wants to build this program. And you see that they’re winning and just, they’re building something special. And I talked with my other fellow commits from the Oregon class, and we feel like we can bring a national championship to Eugene. So that’s the No. 1 goal for us.”