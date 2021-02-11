Pima Animal Care Center sees an increase in distemper cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center confirmed two cases of distemper and is awaiting results for 14 other dogs on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A spokesperson for PACC said it’s a high number of both confirmed and potential cases for a single day.
Nikki Reck, a public information officer for PACC, said in an email the clinic typically sees a spike in distemper cases when the weather warms, bringing more people and pets outside.
In a news release, PACC urged animal owners to take preventative measures to avoid the disease. Distemper mainly affects dogs, coyotes and other types of wildlife and is spread by respiratory droplets and urine of infected animals.
Distemper can cause fever, lethargy, anorexia, respiratory illness and, in the terminal stages, neurological issues, according to PACC. However, the disease can be prevented through routine vaccines.
Distemper does not sicken people, cats, birds or pocket pets like hamsters and gerbils.
