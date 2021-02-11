Senate committee approves bill for COVID-19 liability protections

Primary sponsor of SB 1377 Sen. Vince Leach (R) said in a statement the bill would protect businesses and schools from “nuisance” lawsuits as long as they are following proper COVID-19 safety protocols. The bill was approved by the committee Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, but, if signed into law, the bill would place the burden of proof on the plaintiff to provide “clear and convincing evidence that a person or provider failed to act or acted with willful misconduct or gross negligence” to win a civil suit.