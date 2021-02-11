Three African American military newspapers are now on the Arizona Memory Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From the 1920s through the 1940s, three infantry divisions out of Fort Huachuca in Arizona published newspapers to keep the troops and their families informed of the work they were doing on and off the battlefield.
According to a news release, the African American men comprised the 25th, 92nd, and 93rd Infantry Divisions and published the Bullet, the 93d Blue Helmet, and the 92d Buffalo.
“Together, these three newspapers help tell the story of African American soldiers at Fort Huachuca, Arizona just prior to, and during, World War II. They offer insight into an important chapter of Arizona’s Black history,” said Sativa Peterson, State of Arizona Research Library’s news content program manager.
The State of Arizona Research Library and the Fort Huachuca Museum digitized the newspapers and now researchers can find them using any digital device.
Take a look at the newspapers here.
