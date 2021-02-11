Brother and sister involved in U.S. Capitol riot arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cory and Felicia Konold were arrested in Tucson on Feb. 11, 2021 in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
The Konolds were wanted by the FBI for Conspiracy; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds; Without Lawful Authority (with 1752(b)(1)(A) enhancement) and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
The following is the criminal complaint filed against the Konolds:
