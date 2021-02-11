US 191 overnight closures in Morenci begin Feb. 16

PHOENIX – Drivers on US 191 north of Morenci should plan for about seven weeks of overnight road closures beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, for repairs to a rock tunnel.
The closures are scheduled each Monday through Saturday night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. During those hours, no vehicles will be allowed to pass through an area just north of Morenci between mileposts 169 and 171.
The overnight closures will affect drivers traveling between Morenci and Alpine. Drivers who plan to travel during the closures will need to take US 191 south from Morenci to Three Way, follow State Route 78 east into New Mexico to US 180, and follow US 180 north to Alpine.
