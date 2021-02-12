Authorities searching for missing man from Phoenix area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Public Safety is asking Arizona resident to be on the lookout for a missing man from Maricopa County.
DPS says 76-year-old Emidio Espericueta was last seen in the area of South 32nd Street and East Souuthern Avenue in Phoenix. Authorities say he has not returned home and has not contacted family since Feb. 1st.
Emidio is 5-feet- 8-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright neon green shirt, blue jeans, work boots and a blue facial mask.
DPS says he was last seen driving a 2012 black Honda Civic with an Arizona license plate reading: KWA8BWA. The vehicle has a Hurley sticker in the rear window on the driver’s side.
Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.
