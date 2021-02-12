City, county leaders concerned about vaccine supply as new state site is set to open in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The state announced Wednesday the University of Arizona will be a state vaccination site, but it seems to have come as a shock to county and city leaders. Pima County Supervisor and Chair, Sharon Bronson, and Tucson city councilman Steve Kozachik said there was little communication.
“I was advised by a university community relations person (Wednesday) after the decisions had already been made,” said Kozachik.
Bronson said she found out “several days ago,” “Like most of us did,” she said.
The county said, in an email, they were only formally involved in the planning process the day before the announcement. But aside from communications, leaders worry how equitable the state is distributing vaccines. The state said the site at the university will come out of Pima County’s allotment for vaccines. Local leaders hope this does not push all the vaccine to one location—making it less accessible to others.
“It’s a great idea, except for one, we have a vaccine shortage,” said Kozachik. “If [Dr. Robert] Robbins and [Governor Doug] Ducey want to do this, they’ve got to make sure they’re not just taking vaccines away from other vulnerable people around the community and just robbing Peter to pay Paul, because the reality is, we are both Peter and Paul.”
“If this POD at the U of A begins operations during scarcity of vaccine, it will distract from our availability to provide vaccinations to our sites that are prioritized from age, vulnerability, disadvantaged communities,” said Bronson.
While Kozachik and Bronson feel a state site would be great—it is contingent on if there will be more vaccine coming to the county. The county vaccine supply and allotment has been dwindling over the last several weeks as a nationwide shortage of vaccine impacts vaccine progress.
“As of this morning, February 11, we have received notice that we will receive even less vaccine this week. 16,300 doses compared to last week 17,850,” said Bronson. “In addition, we have been directed by the state to send 3,900 Pfizer doses of our supply and 6,100 new dose of Moderna this week to Tucson Medical Center…. We only have 10,200 doses available for next week. So, it’s a challenge”
Kozachik said doses at the Tucson Convention Center are likely decreasing for the coming week due to lower vaccine allotments.
“The word is, they’re only going to get 2,500 for the entire week next week,” he said. “If that’s an example of what this university central distribution is going to cost for the rest of the community, then it’s a bad idea.”
The state said they reapplied over the weekend for 300,000 vaccine doses immediately and weekly from the federal government—a request that was previously denied in January. ADHS said they match allocation for second doses the best they can.
“Right now, there is no extra vaccine to be able to allocate because if we were going to give more to Pima County that takes some from another county,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of AHDS. “What we’ll be doing is we’ll be working with the health department on the allocation to providers on that to see how we can support the additional hours that the U of A is going to add.”
The state said they have worked closely with Pima County and Dr. Cullen since the beginning of the pandemic, and that the university is a perfect match for a state vaccination site.
ADHS says they wanted a site that was already an operational vaccination site, and the university has been a great partner on other initiatives.
