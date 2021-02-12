Davis-Monthan to conduct emergency preparedness exercises next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct on-base emergency preparedness exercises beginning Feb. 16th through the 17th.
Members of the public may notice smoke coming from the base during this period, but DM officials say not to freak out.
The training will test and enhance the 355th Wing’s ability to effectively communicate and protect people and resources during emergencies.
There will be minimal impact to normal operations for military personnel not participating in the exercise, but the Benko Fitness Center’s outdoor track parking lot will be closed starting Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. until Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Davis-Monthan remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie and all exercise participants will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation policies in line with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidance.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.