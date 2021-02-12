FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain early on Valentine’s Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passes through Arizona today. It lacks moisture, bringing little to no rain. Main impact will be breezy winds this afternoon. A stronger system moves over the weekend bringing valley rain and mountain snow overnight Saturday through late Sunday morning. Wind will be strongest Sunday afternoon, westerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Much colder Sunday as high temperatures drop to the low 60s. Staying in the 60s most of next work week.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: 10% chance for rain. Clouds move in with lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds pick up through the day.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Windy.
MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.