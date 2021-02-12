FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain early on Valentine’s Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passes through Arizona today. It lacks moisture, bringing little to no rain. Main impact will be breezy winds this afternoon. A stronger system moves over the weekend bringing valley rain and mountain snow overnight Saturday through late Sunday morning. Wind will be strongest Sunday afternoon, westerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Much colder Sunday as high temperatures drop to the low 60s. Staying in the 60s most of next work week.