Half of 60 years and older individuals in Pima County immunized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a memo released by the Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, he points out that 49% of those 60 and over have been immunized. 60+ makes up 26% of the population.
That’s good news and likely one of the reasons the hospitalizations, ICU bed use, ventilator use and number of cases have dropped substantially since the first of the year.
Not the only reason but likely a contributing factor.
“When you think about the worst consequences overwhelming our health and experiencing a lot of deaths, it takes a lot of the more severe outcomes off the table,” said Dr Joe Gerald, the Director of Public Health at the University of Arizona.
Pima County is edging close to 200,000 first dose vaccinations which will slow the spread.
“The more Arizonans we can vaccinate the faster our improvement will be and the more durable they will be,” said Dr “While we’re still in a tough time in the moment, I’m optimistic looking over the next two or three months.”
While the hospitals still struggling, there are signs the strain is easing, at least for the time being.
Much of that can be attributed to the county decision to vaccinate the older population first, those who are most vulnerable.
“I’m much more optimistic about where we are moving forward, Dr Gerald said. “Many, many Arizonans brought us this reprieve by becoming infected, hospitalized and in some cases died, so we can’t forget the sacrifices they made to get us here.”
The fact that so many older folks are getting their shots certainly helps the medical community lighten their load, it doesn’t do much for transmission. The 20 to 45 year old’s are the ones most responsible for spreading the disease and unless they follow good practices, the chances for another wave are pretty good.
“If I was thinking ahead, I would expect to see a third, smaller wave of infections something later in the spring” he said. “But they would not be accompanied by a rise in hospitalizations and deaths.”
Currently, the county is focusing on vaccinating adults 70 and older, protective service workers and education workers, but there are exceptions. Adults with high-risk conditions living in congregate settings can also qualify to recevie the vaccine.
